Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORS. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corsair Partnering by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 708,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

