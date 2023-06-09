Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 658,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $86,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.