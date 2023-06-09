ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $5,005,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 1,095,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

