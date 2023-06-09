ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,720. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.07. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

