Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Concierge Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.