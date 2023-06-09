Concentric Capital Strategies LP Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $42,182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,698. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.