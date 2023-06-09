Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. The stock had a trading volume of 524,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,414. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

