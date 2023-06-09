Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 1,074 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 1.1% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of HII traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $215.39.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.