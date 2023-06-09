Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,815 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.58. 3,062,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.16. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,770,906 shares of company stock worth $2,247,974,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

