Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 196,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

