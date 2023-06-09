Concentric Capital Strategies LP Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $4.47 on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,732. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

