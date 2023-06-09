Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. 1,982,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

