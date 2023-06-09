Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires 11,871 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $18,174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jabil by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 255,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 504,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

