CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €49.80 ($53.55) and last traded at €50.05 ($53.82). Approximately 35,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.15 ($53.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

