Compound Market Cap Hits $250.27 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $32.70 or 0.00122275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $250.27 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,652,562 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,652,561.94492107 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.04718197 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $10,439,574.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

