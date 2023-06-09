Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) PT Raised to $18.00 at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at HSBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

