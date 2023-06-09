Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $41.43.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Community Financial by 188.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 563,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.