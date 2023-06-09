Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,681 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 999,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,950. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.