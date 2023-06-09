Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

