CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.48. The stock had a trading volume of 372,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,921. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

