Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,033,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.