Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,033,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

