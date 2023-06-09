Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

