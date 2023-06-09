Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $302,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

