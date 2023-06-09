Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 3,417 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 847.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $111.18.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

