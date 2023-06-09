Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $318,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

