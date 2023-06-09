Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $301,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 117,475.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,609 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 52,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
