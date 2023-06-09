Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $300,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

