Clear Street Markets LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

