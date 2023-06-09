Clear Street LLC Trims Holdings in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its position in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Prime Number Acquisition I were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Price Performance

PNACU remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

About Prime Number Acquisition I

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

