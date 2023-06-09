Clear Street LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUDAR remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Acquisition I (HUDAR)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUDAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.