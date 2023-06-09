Clear Street LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUDAR remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

