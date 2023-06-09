Clear Street LLC Sells 10,236 Shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Mobiv Acquisition were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBVU remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Friday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Mobiv Acquisition Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

