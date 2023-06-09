Clear Street LLC Purchases New Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DLCAU remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.