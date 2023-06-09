Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

