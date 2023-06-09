Clear Street LLC Decreases Stock Position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

Clear Street LLC cut its position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $555,000.

Shares of ASCBU stock remained flat at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

