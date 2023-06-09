Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

CIFR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

