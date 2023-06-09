Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Cielo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Cielo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Cielo has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cielo’s payout ratio is 66.68%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

