Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Cielo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Cielo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Cielo has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Cielo Cuts Dividend
Cielo Company Profile
Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cielo (CIOXY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.