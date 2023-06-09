CIBC Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.75.

TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,913. The stock has a market cap of C$300.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.48. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

