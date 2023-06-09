CIBC Boosts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of TCLAF remained flat at $11.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

