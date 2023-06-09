China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.02 and traded as high as C$5.74. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 27,160 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of C$344.73 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

