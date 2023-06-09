Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $124.39

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.39, but opened at $118.72. Chase shares last traded at $122.64, with a volume of 3,668 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $508,695. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

