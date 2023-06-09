Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

