Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $64.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

