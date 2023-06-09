Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $347,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

