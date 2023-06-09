Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $282,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.8 %

First Horizon stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

