Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,852 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $307,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $228.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.46. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $218.61 and a one year high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

