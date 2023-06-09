Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Centene worth $274,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.