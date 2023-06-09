Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $316.86 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of General Motors worth $316,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Price Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

