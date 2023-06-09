Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $341,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $101.68 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.