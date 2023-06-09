Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,521,559 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $251,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

