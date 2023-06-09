Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of CME Group worth $319,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $185.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

